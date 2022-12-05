Frank Gehry: Architecture in Motion

Not Available

Visionary architect Frank Gehry, Canadian born, Los Angeles based and world renowned, is the subject of this inspiring documentary from the popular prime-time arts program, Adrienne Clarkson Presents. An iconoclast with great reverence for the past, Gehry is constantly breaking new ground. Experimenting with new and non-traditional materials, he has changed the vernacular of architecture and furniture design. Symbolism, emotion and spirit invigorate the many exciting international projects which artists, architects, critics and Gehry himself discuss in this retrospective.