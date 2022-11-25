Frank or Francis

Not Available

Frank Arder is a filmmaker, whose feature-film, “You”, gets nominated for 29 Academy Awards. The film centers on a homeless man played by Arder, who also plays every other character in the film. Francis Deems is a film-blog commenter, who lives in his parents attic and has garnered a reputation and following. A third “lead” character, Alan Modell (the Emcee), is a comedian with a faltering career, known mainly for being "Fat Dad", a recurring character in dumb comedies. Intermixed are two love connections for both titular leads who sing throughout, a Romanian waitress and two talking ghost-like thumbs with a Romanian political agenda. A side story follows a director, Jonathan, after his film "Hiroshima" fails to win Best Picture, where he and his brother, Richard, create Richard’s Head, a computer-brain named Robert, programmed to write a screenplay that mathematically examines every successful screenplay in the history of movies and then makes “God”, the best script ever.