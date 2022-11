Not Available

The main event in this action-packed program of 10 bouts from World Extreme Cagefighting marks the career comeback of Ultimate Fighting and mixed martial arts champion Frank Shamrock, one of the most famous extreme fighters in the world. In addition to Shamrock's battle vs. Bryan Pardoe, other matches include Erick Husbands vs. Poppies Martinez; Doug Evans vs. Ed Wedding; Mike Swick vs. Kengo Ura; and Shonie Carter vs. Jeremy Jackson; and more.