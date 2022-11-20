Frank Sinatra - Primetime

Not Available

Frank Sinatra – Primtime This release brings together a trio of primetime television - 1968 Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing, 1969's Sinatra, and the 1977 Sinatra and Friends. ~ Perry Seibert, Rovi Francis Albert Sinatra Does His Thing With Special Guests Diahann Carroll And The 5th Dimension Highlights include a medley of spirituals sung with Diahann Carroll and a swingin' pop interlude with then-chart-toppers The 5th Dimension. Sinatra Featuring Don Costa & His Orchestra Sinatra casts a backward glance at some of the highlights of a storied career. He also provides a glimpse into his musical future with an early rendition of "My Way," . Sinatra and Friends Guests include Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, Loretta Lynn and John Denver,