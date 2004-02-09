2004

Frank Sinatra Show: Welcome Home Elvis

February 9th, 2004

Two of entertainment history's biggest stars were united in this special 1960 television broadcast. Signaling the end of a string of shows hosted by Frank Sinatra, ABC pulled out all the stops when it booked the king of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley, to be the final guest. Presley's versions of "Fame and Fortune" and "Stuck on You" are terrific, but the duets between Sinatra and Presley, "Witchcraft" and "Love Me Tender," truly steal the show.

Cast

Elvis PresleyHimself
Frank SinatraHimself
Nancy SinatraHerself
Joey BishopHimself
Sammy Davis Jr.Himself

