Frank Sinatra: TV Performances

Bonus Compilation to the 2003 PBS special Vintage Sinatra, which offers a look back at Sinatra’s television performances prior to the beginning of the A Man And His Music series. With classic performances from his 1957–58 ABC television series, Ol’ Blue Eyes is in peak form as he treats the viewing audience to show-stopping versions of “Come Fly With Me,” “Too Marvelous For Words” and “I’ve Got The World On A String.” Included as a box-set exclusive are 10 television performances from the same era that were never broadcast or previously released.