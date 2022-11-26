Frank Vignola - Live at The Sheldon

Not Available

Filmed in the perfect acoustics of the Sheldon concert Hall, guitar virtuoso Frank Vignola shows his timeless musicianship and talents in this live concert. The Frank Vignola Quintet has shattered the barriers between popular music and traditional jazz to create an exciting new sound in acoustic string music. Their repertoire, together with Vignola's amazing virtuosity, puts them in a league by themselves, creating a new genre of music, melding contemporary gypsy jazz, bluegrass, toe-tapping swing, blues and acoustic rock. The Frank Vignola Quintet includes Vinny Raniolo (guitar), Rick Zukor (percussion), Aaron Weinstein (violin), and Pete Coco (bass) who all give an outstanding performance. This DVD is sure to please all types of viewers. Pieces include Tico Tico, Salad and Donuts, Hungarian Rhapsody, Limehouse Blues and more.