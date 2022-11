Not Available

Shot live in the intimacy of a hotel room, this freewheeling set captures the nomadic spirit of the gypsy tradition as gypsy jazz guitarist Frank Vignola jams with guitarist Jimmy Rosenberg, violinist Federico Britos and drummer Joe Ascione. Tracks include "Pent-Up House," "Bésame Mucho," "Exactly Like You," "Tico Tico," "Czardus," "Nuages," "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)," "Endless Love," "Limehouse Blues" and more.