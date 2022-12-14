Frank & Zed

Not Available

Featuring an all-puppet cast, Frank and Zed tells the story of a doomed village, whose King made a fateful deal to stop a demon from destroying the village years before. Now, as the prophecy comes true upon the King’s death, the villagers brace for an orgy of blood. Living in a destroyed castle not far from the village are Frank and Zed, a Frankenstein-type monster and his brain-eating companion. As the villagers prepare for their impending doom, the two monsters are pulled into a war of epic, puppet-mutilating proportions. This debut feature film by Jesse Blanchard is a hilarious tale of misguided fears, innocent brain consumption, and a loving friendship.