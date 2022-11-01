1984

Frankenstein 90

  • Comedy
  • Horror

August 13th, 1984

French cybernetics genius Victor Frankenstein carries on the work of his notorious ancestor and creates a monster, albeit one with a penchant for philosophy, etiquette and occasional bouts of murderous rage. But when the creature develops a hunger for l'amour, Frankenstein and his understanding fiancé use a cache of freshly murdered strippers to build the creature a beautiful yet dutiful bride. Can the undead find true love in a cold world, or will the French ways of passion unleash some monstrous surprises upon them all?

Cast

Eddy MitchellFrank
Fiona GélinElizabeth
Ged MarlonInspector
Anna GaylorCorona
Serge MarquandCommissioner
Jean RochefortVictor Frankenstein

