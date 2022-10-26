1974

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 1974

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Dr Simon Helder, sentenced to an insane asylum for crimes against humanity, recognises its director as the brilliant Baron Frankenstein, the man whose work he had been trying to emulate before his imprisonment. Frankenstein utilises Helder's medical knowledge for a project he has been working on for some time. He is assembling a man from vital organs extracted from various inmates in the asylum. And the Baron will resort to murder to acquire the perfect specimens for his most ambitious project ever.

Cast

Shane BriantSimon Helder
Madeline SmithSarah
David ProwseMonster
John StrattonAsylum Direktor
Michael WardTransvest
Norman MitchellPolizist

View Full Cast >

Images