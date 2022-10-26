Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Dr Simon Helder, sentenced to an insane asylum for crimes against humanity, recognises its director as the brilliant Baron Frankenstein, the man whose work he had been trying to emulate before his imprisonment. Frankenstein utilises Helder's medical knowledge for a project he has been working on for some time. He is assembling a man from vital organs extracted from various inmates in the asylum. And the Baron will resort to murder to acquire the perfect specimens for his most ambitious project ever.
|Shane Briant
|Simon Helder
|Madeline Smith
|Sarah
|David Prowse
|Monster
|John Stratton
|Asylum Direktor
|Michael Ward
|Transvest
|Norman Mitchell
|Polizist
