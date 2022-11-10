Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man

Graverobbers open the grave of the Wolfman and awake him. He doesn't like the idea of being immortal and killing people when the moon is full, so he tries to find Dr. Frankenstein, in the hopes that the Dr. can cure him, but Frankenstein is dead and only his Monster is alive and this one wants to live, not to die like the Wolfman.
|Patric Knowles
|Dr. Frank Mannering
|Lionel Atwill
|Mayor of Vasaria
|Ilona Massey
|Baroness Elsa Frankenstein
|Bela Lugosi
|The Frankenstein Monster
|Maria Ouspenskaya
|Maleva the Gypsy
|Dennis Hoey
|Insp. Owen
View Full Cast >