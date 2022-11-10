1948

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1948

Studio

Universal Pictures

Graverobbers open the grave of the Wolfman and awake him. He doesn't like the idea of being immortal and killing people when the moon is full, so he tries to find Dr. Frankenstein, in the hopes that the Dr. can cure him, but Frankenstein is dead and only his Monster is alive and this one wants to live, not to die like the Wolfman.

Cast

Patric KnowlesDr. Frank Mannering
Lionel AtwillMayor of Vasaria
Ilona MasseyBaroness Elsa Frankenstein
Bela LugosiThe Frankenstein Monster
Maria OuspenskayaMaleva the Gypsy
Dennis HoeyInsp. Owen

View Full Cast >

Images