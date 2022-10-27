1970

Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 1970

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Blackmailing a young couple to assist with his horrific experiments the Baron, desperate for vital medical data, abducts a man from an insane asylum. On route the abductee dies and the Baron and his assistant transplant his brain into a corpse. The creature is tormented by a trapped soul in an alien shell and, after a visit to his wife who violently rejects his monstrous form, the creature wrecks his revenge on the perpetrator of his misery: Baron Frankenstein.

Cast

Veronica CarlsonAnna Spengler
Freddie JonesProf. Richter
Simon WardDr. Holst
Thorley WaltersInsp. Fritsch
Maxine AudleyElla Brandt
George PravdaPolizeiarzt

View Full Cast >

Images