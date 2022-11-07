Frankenstein Science: Human Cloning

Not Available

Are we capable of cloning humans and if so should we? This shocking film examines the full ramifications of this explosive controversy and explores exactly what cloning is. See which animals have already been cloned and whether this technology can be refined to clone humans. The tangled ethical and technical issues surrounding cloning are fully explored by leading practitioners and thinkers in the field. Includes the facts about this controversial field of science along with a series of spellbinding interviews with researchers, scientists, theologians, legal experts and the best known, most credible biotechnology authorities in the world today.