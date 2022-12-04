Frankenstorm

Not Available

In the end of December 2012 Max Schleser arrived at the Jersey Shore, two month after hurricane Sandy hit the East Coast and caused an estimate of over $71.4 billion in damage. While the destruction can be numerically accounted for and the images of damage were featured in the mainstream media news, the stories of devastation and the current struggle to deal with the aftermath seem to be overheard in the current economic climate. This mobile-mentary captures the impressions of people who feel abandoned and buried in rubble in a freezing winter. Max explored the semi-permanent landscape of demolition and rebuilding through the lens of an iPhone revealing how a community acted and helped each other. The people are strong, Jersey Strong.