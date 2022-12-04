Frankfurt, Dezember 17

Not Available

A brutal attack on the homeless Lennard in downtown Frankfurt links the fate of three women: Irina, a 28-year-old nurse, has witnessed the violence. The young Sam lives on the street. She was protected by Lennard after she was beaten up in search of food. The single mother Anne is from the clouds when her 18-year-old son Rio is led away by the police. He is accused of involvement in the violence against Lennard. This is hard to understand for Anne; she struggles to get her son to talk.