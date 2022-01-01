1991

Frankie and Johnny

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 17th, 1991

Studio

Paramount

When Johnny is released from prison following a forgery charge, he quickly lands a job as a short-order cook at a New York diner. Following a brief fling with waitress Cora, Frankie develops an attraction for Cora's friend and fellow waitress Frankie. While Frankie resists Johnny's charms initially, she eventually relents when her best friend, Tim, persuades her to give Johnny a chance.

Cast

Al PacinoJohnny
Héctor ElizondoNick
Kate NelliganCora
Nathan LaneTim
Harvey MillerMr. Rosen
Jane MorrisNedda

