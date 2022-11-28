Frankie Boyle Live: Excited for You to See and Hate This

Not Available

Frankie Boyle’s triumphant hometown gig as he takes to the stage in the iconic King’s Theatre in Glasgow after completing his first major tour of Scotland in over 12 years. His journey on that tour was chronicled in the critically acclaimed series Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland. Now viewers can see the tour's final show in Glasgow, with Frankie turning his brutal and hilarious comedy on a number of diverse subjects and personalities. He examines Glasgow’s relationship with swearing and vitamins, talks about the nature of controversy and comedy and turns his unflinching eye on Britain’s politics. He also discusses his own concerns on ageing, sex and buying a dog.