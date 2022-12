Not Available

Frankie Valli's music has shaped the sound of Rock and Roll for two generations. This is a recording of a 1982 concert at the Park West (Chicago) by Frankie Valli, including the Four Seasons. This 20th Anniversary Concert special includes: Sherry, Grease, Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Walk Like a Man, and Lets Hang On. This is a color production, in 60 minutes of stereo music.