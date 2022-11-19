Not Available

Franklin: Favorite Turtle Tales contains eight animated adventures from the Nickelodeon cartoon show based on the books written by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Brenda Clark. Franklin is a six-year-old turtle who helps kids develop problem-solving skills and promotes early literacy. Includes the stories "Franklin's Birthday Party," "Franklin Goes to School," "Franklin Rides a Bike," "Franklin's Camp Out," "Franklin and the Tooth Fairy," "Hurry Up Franklin," and "Franklin Plays the Game." Presented with a standard full-frame transfer and Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo Sound in English and Spanish. English closed captions are also accessible. Special features include a read-along, a singalong, and bonus information about Franklin and his pals. Also includes a jukebox feature with four music videos. Recommended for preschoolers. ~ Andrea LeVasseur, All Movie Guide