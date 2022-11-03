Franklin: Franklin's Birthday Party

Not Available

Franklin is planning his birthday party and it's going to be the best party ever! After seeking input from all his friends, Franklin decides that a trip to Tamarack Point has something for everyone. Carried away by his excitement, Franklin invites his 10 closest friends before discussing the plan with his parents. When his parents declare the plan too ambitious, Franklin is crushed--he can't bear to disappoint his friends. With a little creativity and some help from Bear and his parents, Franklin manages to create a really fun party right in his own neighborhood.