Not Available

PART 1: Franklin has Bear over. However, towards the end of the night, Bear was feeling homesick. Franklin helped Bear overcome his fear and had a wonderful night. PART 2: It is Halloween and everyone is buzzing about. They all can not wait for the Halloween party. When strange noises and ghosts appear, Franklin thought it was Bear until he heard from Mr. Mole that he was home sick with a nasty cold.