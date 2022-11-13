Franklin - School Days

Not Available

Franklin is a young turtle who, along with his animal friends, learns how he fits in the world and how the world fits him. Like most children, Franklin learns by making mistakes. When he fibs, gets lost or acts bossy, he usually finds solutions himself, learning lessons the Franklin way - but also having fun in the process. He is a unique character who makes an instant connection to viewers. School Days With Franklin is a fantastic collection that includes 44 episodes of your favourite turtle!