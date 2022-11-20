Frankreich privat Sex Casting mit Jean Francois

Not Available

Jean-François Davy is a legendary French director of erotic cinema, whose work was among the most notable European adult film productions of the 1970s and 80s, particularly his documentaries on Parisian sexuality including Prostitution (1975), Les Pornocrates (1976), and the trilogy of Exhibition (1975), Exhibition 2 (1978), and Exhibition 79 (1979). After an absence of several years, Davy now returns to the erotic documentary genre that made him famous, only now he turns his probing camera on himself as well. Davy and his cameraman travel to the major cities of Eastern Europe – from Prague to Budapest, with stops in between – as the filmmaker searches for a beautiful muse to serve as the leading lady of his next carnal opus. As countless gorgeous young women undress to audition for the camera, Davy keeps looking for a girl with a special quality, and when he finds her, he also finds himself falling head over heels for her charms.