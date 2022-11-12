Frantic Heartbeat

Not Available

Paul Marnac and his infirm wife Geneviève move to his childhood estate in the French countryside. The estate is also the site of the castle inhabited by Paul's ancestor Alaric de Marnac, who was known for brutally slaughtering anyone whom he suspected of infidelity. There is a legend that Alaric rises from the grave to continue his deeds. The estate is currently inhabited by Paul's aunt Maville and cousin Julie. Right after Paul and Geneviève arrive, mysterious things begin to happen. Geneviève begins to wonder if the legend about Alaric is true.