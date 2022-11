Not Available

Indie art-rockers Franz Ferdinand offer a wealth of live performance footage in this release that offers a collection of concert clips from venues across the globe as well as two entire live sets. In addition to a series of live clips which capture the band performing in venues ranging from Belgium's Rock Werchter to The Avalon in Los Angeles, full sets from Brixton and San Francisco offer the experience of experiencing one of the band's thunderous live shows in their entirety.