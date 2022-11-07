Not Available

A film about a few years from Kafka's life, based mostly on his DIARIES. "Their language, more chaotic and direct, differs from that of the novels - it is expressive, vivid, often crude, but more than anything very detailed and good at conveying the sensuality of the world. It is Kafka whom we do not know from his short stories or aphorisms - one who loves immersing himself in corporality, in people's physiognomies and smells, in the pathological details of their bodies and dress, and in his own, grotesquely enlarged thinness and his body's proneness to illness... Here is not the author of well-known novels, but, first of all, a man" (Barbara Kosecka, "Kwartalnik Filmowy", 19-20/1997). Barbara Kosecka's praise for the film: " 'Franz Kafka', a sixteen-minute masterpiece of animation" ("Kino" 2/2002).