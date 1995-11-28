Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life

1995

Richard E. Grant stars as author Franz Kafka, who has been stricken with a serious case of writer's block on Christmas Eve. Kafka is trying to get started on his latest short story, "The Metamorphosis", but he isn't sure what his protagonist Gregor Samsa should become. As Kafka struggles with indecision, he has to contend with a loud holiday party downstairs, several unexpected guests, and a sinister knife salesman who has a bone to pick with Franz. The film received an Academy award for Best Live Action Short Subject.