Franz Schubert - Winterreise – Visualized by William Kentridge

Franz Schubert´s “Winterreise” engages with its audience in a new and unexpected form: in a creative encounter with Schubert’s masterpiece. Matthias Goerne, ”the voice of perfection” (Le Figaro), pianist Markus Hinterhäuser and South African director, set designer and theatre artist William Kentridge joined forces on stage and traced newly imagined, deeply moving images. In short animated films, Kentridge visualises Goerne’s and Hinterhäuser’s sonic contribution. A memorable meeting “of melancholy and magic.” (La Marseillaise). “Mr. Kentridge’s 24 stop-action films - made up of animated ink drawings and collages - offer a visually mesmerizing and thought-provoking commentary on Schubert’s song cycle.” (New York Times); “There is an unusual robustness to his (Matthias Goerne´s) wanderer, infused by the virile beauty of his powerful baritone.” (New York Times)