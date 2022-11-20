Not Available

Germany, 1937. Paul v. Kammer has lived with his grandfather in Germany for ten years. He has just finished school and faces a difficult decision: his mother, who is French, urges him to leave Germany and start university in France; his grandfather, on the other hand, demands that he enter into the family business, which would also mean conscription for Paul. Only one day left to make his decision. Paul meets his friend Max. A decisive day. Two friends and a girl in the summer of 1937.