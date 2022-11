Not Available

Frasier is infuriated when Bulldog successfully pulls several practical jokes on him. He vows to get revenge, and plots an elaborate prank that he takes way too seriously. Martin and Roz predict that he will fail because he is terrible at carrying out pranks. Frasier seeks the help of an unlikely ally to prove them wrong. Meanwhile, Mrs. Moon wages a prank war of her own against a trick or treater who eggs Niles' door after he forgets to buy Halloween candy.