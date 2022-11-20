Not Available

Czechoslovakian opera star Jarmila Novotna plays the title role in the Austrian tunefest Frasquita. Based on a Franz Lehar operetta, the story is the usual frothy nonsense. Dolly (Charlotte Daudert) is engaged to marry Hyppolit (Heinz Ruhmann), but she's really in love with Harold (Hans Heinz-Bollman). Hyppolit is likewise enamored of another, namely Frasquita (Jarmila Novotna). Alas, Dolly and Hyppolit must go through with the wedding, despite the dictates of their hearts. That there's a happy ending all the same comes as a surprise only to the characters on the screen.