Trying to avoid jail time from credit card fraud, Price, at the advice of his cousin, hides out at a college fraternity. There's only one thing his cousin didn't tell him... the entire frat house is GAY! Price has to pretend he is also gay in order to stay hidden. Mayhem and comedy explode as several members find Price attractive while Price struggles for his sanity. However, Price discovers a life lesson he never thought possible in the mistaken identity comedy from Raw Dawg Films.