The 15-year-old Mika is suffering from severe lovesickness. Until he meets Lea - because she is mysterious. And totally deaf. To impress his ex-girlfriend Sandra, Mika goes for the smart "handicapped girl". But Lea has no room for hearing boys in her snail-shell world. Mika’s old friends soon don’t understand him either. Anyone else would give up, but "slo-bro" Mika charges ahead.