Matilde, Cencio, Fulvio and Mario are like siblings when the tragedy of the Second World War hits Rome. In 1943 they work in a circus in the Eternal City. Israel, the circus owner and their putative father, disappears in the attempt to find a getaway overseas for them all. Our four friends are in disarray. Without anybody looking after them and without a circus, the four protagonists have no place in society. They feel only as freaks, lost in a war-torn city.