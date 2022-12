Not Available

Sword swallowing, fire breathing, bull whip cracking and the burlesque arts take center stage in Freaky Circus Guy; a documentary about an eccentric collector of 1920's circus art who takes his obsession to the extreme and launches an authentic sideshow on a stormy pier in Seaside Heights, NJ. It's a wondrously strange world of gypsies, freaks, glamazon women... and one madman.