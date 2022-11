Not Available

Fun-loving Annabelle Andrews and her uptight mother, Ellen, don't always get along. After a particularly frustrating argument, both simultaneously wishes the other in her shoes- and suddenly find themselves with switched bodies. With no choice but to live each others' lives, Ellen promptly causes chaos at Annabelle's school, while Annabelle struggles to get through her mother's domestic duties. In the process, they slowly learn to develop a mutual appreciation.