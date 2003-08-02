Freaky Friday

2003

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Tess Coleman, mother of 15-year-old Anna (Lindsay Lohan), in this remake of the 1976 Jodie Foster comedy. Mother and daughter bicker over everything -- what Anna wears, whom she likes and what she wants to do when she's older. In turn, Anna detests Tess's fiancé (Mark Harmon). When a magical fortune cookie switches their personalities, they each get a peek at how the other person feels, thinks and lives.