Gospel sensations Fred Hammond and Radical for Christ raise the roof in the Motor City during this rousing live concert recorded in Detroit in 1997. Performing hits from the albums "The Inner Court," "The Spirit of David" and "Pages of Life," the inspiring ensemble treats the crowd to such soul-stirring selections as "Let the Praise Begin," "Jesus Is," "When the Spirit of the Lord," "Glory to Glory to Glory" and "I Wanna Know Your Ways."