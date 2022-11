Not Available

This compilation of inspirational tunes from one of today's most praised contemporary gospel singers is a musical treat to uplift the spirit and renew faith. Joined by a choir of talented vocal artists, Fred Hammond presents a selection of songs including some from his Billboard No. 1 album. The collection of 18 tracks includes "Let the Praise Begin," "I Want My Destiny," "Please Don't Pass Me By," "Give Me a Clean Heart" and "We Worship You."