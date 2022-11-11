Not Available

Fred Lyon: Living Through the Lens is an intimate exposé of San Francisco photographer Fred Lyon, who is still going strong after seven decades behind the camera. Though Lyon is one of America's leading advertising, interior design, architectural, food, wine, and travel photographers, he is best known for his mood-soaked street photography of San Francisco in the '40s and '50s. This film takes the viewer inside the world of Lyon, exploring his immense archive of San Francisco images (taken over the past 70 years), the film also goes into what it takes to make a living from photography, revealing the story of this prolific, innovative artist.