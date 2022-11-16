Freddie King In Concert Dallas, Texas

Not Available

On January 20, 1973, Freddie King and a tight quartet performed at a TV studio in Dallas, Texas. "It was humming in there," recalls director Jim Rowley. "Absolutely cooking." King was 38 and enjoying what he called "the Fillmore circuit" in America as well as the adulation of throngs (including adoring rock stars) in Europe, especially England. This was the second time King had the brass ring firmly in hand, the first being during the early 1960s "dance party" era and his success with Hide Away. It all ended too soon with King's 1976 death but he left us a vibrant musical legacy which includes concert performances like this, a stunning example of a blues master coming to triumphant terms with 1970s African-American grooves and "playing funky."