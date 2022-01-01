Not Available

Freddie King - Live at the Sugar Bowl, Sept 22nd, 1972 was released Sep 09, 2003 by the Music Video Distributors studio. Freddie King's concert performances were powerful and filled with emotional singing, coupled with burning soulful licks played on his Gibson 355. Freddie King - Live at the Sugar Bowl, Sept 22nd, 1972 video This DVD features a complete set by Freddie and his band from the Sugar Bowl in South Carolina on Sept.22, 1972. There are four bonus tracks from Los Angeles' TV in 1970. Recorded in South Carolina at the Super Bowl, this blissful concert shows off the full range of Freddie King's remarkable voice Freddie King - Live at the Sugar Bowl, Sept 22nd, 1972 film. Captured on September 22nd, 1972, this release also features some bonus footage of Freddie caught live on TV in Los Angeles from 1970 Freddie King - Live at the Sugar Bowl, Sept 22nd, 1972 review.