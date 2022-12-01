Freddie Mercury - Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow

Not Available

The love story of two anthropomorphised white blood cells, one of whom becomes infected with the AIDS virus. Animators Esteban Bravo and Beth David said of making this short film, “We wanted to tell a story that was relevant to Freddie's life, but not explicitly about him. The AIDS crisis of the 1980s is a huge part of LGBT+ history, and it's something that we knew needed to be handled with care. It's a fine line to walk between shedding light on a subject, and perpetuating a stigma, and we were cautious not to lean into tropes and stereotypes that might hurt the modern understanding of the AIDS virus, rather than help it."