Freddie Mercury - The Untold Story

Freddie Mercury was not just a man with one of the most pure and amazing voices this world has heard, but he was also the lead singer for the most enthusiastic rock band in history. This documentary was the greatest piece of work about this man that any Queen fan would appreciate He had a very interesting childhood and the stages he went though throughout his life to become a singer were quite interesting as well. It was very touching to see and to hear what his family and friends had to say about his amazing talents and achievements as a musician. His death at the age of 45 from AIDS was a tragic loss for not only his loved ones but also for the world of music and his fans worldwide. This documentary while very impressive is very sad and can't help but to bring some emotional sadness to see how much he had suffered from AIDS. He was truly a very brave man and didn't let his fatal illness get in the way of his career.