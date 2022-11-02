Not Available

Freddy vs Ghostbusters

Every town has an Elm Street, and Denver is no exception. The man of your dreams crosses paths with the boys in gray--who will win the battle for 1980's supremacy? The nightmare is always the same: dirty brown hat, striped sweater, and a glove of razors. Neil is having a lot of trouble sleeping lately, and the terrors are getting worse. Fortunately, help soon arrives in the the form of an old friend, Ed Spengler--nephew of Ghostbuster great Egon Spengler. With the help of their friend Eugene, Ed and Neil establish a Denver division of the Ghostbusters. Before long business is booming, but eventually they know they will have to face off against Freddy Krueger himself.

