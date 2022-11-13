Not Available

FredHeads is about a the fans within the A Nightmare on Elm Street community. As A Nightmare on Elm Street is a global phenomenon that continues to thrive many years after its 1984 release, fans of all ages nationally and internationally are invited to share their stories. With the central theme of how being a fan can change your life, FredHeads The Documentary, will feature fans of all types. The Documentary will follow a group of friends and share their story on how this franchise has impacted their lives. Along the way it will also showcase passionate fans, life-long fans, cosplayers, glove makers, artists, filmmakers, kids, and more. It will show how this franchise has built a community and home for so many. How it has truly become a family.