Recorded live at Free Chapel, Power of the Cross gives new meaning to multi-cultural worship. Coproduced by Grammy/Dove Award winner Israel Houghton, this release features Ricardo Sanchez performing progressive modern worship songs like "Power of the Cross" and "I'm Not Ashamed" along with powerful ballads like "Very Same Power" and "For Who You Are." Add the Latin flavored "Eres Todo Para Mi (You Are Everything To Me)" and an incredible sax solo by Jentezen Franklin, and the result is a breathtaking experience that is sure to capture the attention of worship music enthusiasts of all ages.