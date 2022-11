Not Available

"Climbing Magazine" reviewed the video and called it the best climbing video they've seen. Filmed during the winter of 1998, featuring Sharma, Speed, Carrion, Loh, Lund, Danti, DeJesus and other top boulderers. Terrifying topouts and gut wrenching falls. Profiles of the new generation of American climbers. 64 Min. Running time is 64 minutes.