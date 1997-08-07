1997

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

August 7th, 1997

Studio

Donner/Shuler-Donner Productions

Willy the whale is back, this time threatened by illegal whalers making money off sushi. Jesse, now 16, has taken a job on an orca-researching ship, along with old friend Randolph and a sarcastic scientist, Drew. On the whaler's ship is captain John Wesley and his son, Max, who isn't really pleased about his father's job, but doesn't have the gut to say so. Along the way, Willy reunites with Jesse

Cast

Jason James RichterJesse
August SchellenbergRandolph Johnson
Annie CorleyDrew Halbert
Vincent BerryMax Wesley
Patrick KilpatrickJohn Wesley
Tasha SimmsMary Weslay

